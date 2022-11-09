In the districts Milton is a part of, voters sent a mix of Republicans and Democrats to Montpelier this Election Day.
Democrat Irene Wrenner from Essex beat out Republican Leland Morgan by over 1,300 votes for the Chittenden-North Senate seat.
Republicans Chris Mattos and Chris Taylor won the two seats in the Chittenden-Franklin House district. Mattos earned 1,758 votes and Taylor narrowly beat Democrat Emily Hecker by around just 50 votes.
Democrat Julia Andrews earned around 200 more votes than Republican Allison Duquette for the Chittenden-25 House district.
The Grand Isle-Chittenden House district is yet to be fully counted, though early results show the two Democratic candidates Karin Ames and Josie Leavitt leading the Republicans Andy Paradee and incumbent Michael Morgan by around 100 votes each.
This story will be updated as more results become available.
Here is a visualization of the results:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.