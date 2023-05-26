To honor our veterans, Milton residents are welcome to attend the town’s annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Hosted outdoors in the Memorial Garden, found near the front entrance of the Milton Municipal Building, the event is scheduled to go until 11 a.m.
The Milton Municipal Building is located at 43 Bombardier Road.
The memorial garden service is intended to honor the lives of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to military service. Community members will be able to meet with one another and share stories, thoughts and memories about what veterans and the military have meant to them personally.
This event is also an opportunity to teach children and people the importance of remembering those who have served and have made sacrifices for their community and nation.
The service is open to all ages, and is free.
