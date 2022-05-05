Republican senate candidates Gerald Malloy and Christina Nolan, and republican candidates for the House of Representatives Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio will be visiting Milton for a forum at the Milton Grange on Saturday, May 14 at 8:30 am.
The Chittenden County Republican Committee is sponsoring the Republican Congressional Candidate Forum and the event is free and open to the public.
Guy Page, Editor & Publisher of Vermont Daily Chronicle will be moderating.
Gerald Malloy is a West Point graduate and enjoyed an extensive career as a leader in the United States armed forces.
Christina Nolan is the former U. S. Attorney for Vermont, focusing her efforts on prosecuting criminal cases involving child exploitation, violent crime, and the trafficking of opioids and other deadly drugs.
Ericka Redic is a small business owner and local influencer with a podcast “Generally Irritable” which covers Vermont political and social issues and works with women in recovery from substance abuse.
Anya Tynio is a business and marketing professional who ran for congress in 2018 and serves as the Orleans County Committeewoman and as a member of the 2022 GOP Platform Committee.
The Milton Republicans together with the County GOP are hosting the event as a public service for the Chittenden County area.
