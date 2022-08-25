This townhouse in Milton has two bedrooms and a cute kitchen with white cabinets. The entryway has been updated to include a mudroom-like space and the kitchen has a large pantry. The HOA fee is $200 per month.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $240,000
Square Feet: 1,708
HIGHLIGHTS: deck, woods, large pantry
Listed by Warren Palm of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/S Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.