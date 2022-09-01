This house in Milton has a remodeled kitchen with spacious custom cabinets and stainless appliances. The dining area has french doors that open onto a deck overlooking Long Pond and the house includes a first floor bedroom with a private bathroom to keep accessibility in mind as the owner ages in place.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full,2 three-quarter)
Price: $749,000
Square Feet: 3,458
HIGHLIGHTS: 10 acres of land, remodeled kitchen with wine refrigerator, primary suite with bathroom
Listed by Silvy Gamarra of Gamarra Realty and Hugo Gamarra of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/S Burlington
