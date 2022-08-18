21 Edward Street, Milton

This house in Milton has a casual dining area overlooking a in-ground pool and a spacious kitchen with a granite island. There is a primary bedroom upstairs with a walk in closet and bathroom that includes a double vanity.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $489,900

Square Feet: 2,126

HIGHLIGHTS: fenced yard, colonial home, granite counter tops

Listed by Geri Barrows of Real Estate Associates, LLC

21 Edward Street, Milton

1 of 10

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you