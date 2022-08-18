This house in Milton has a casual dining area overlooking a in-ground pool and a spacious kitchen with a granite island. There is a primary bedroom upstairs with a walk in closet and bathroom that includes a double vanity.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $489,900
Square Feet: 2,126
HIGHLIGHTS: fenced yard, colonial home, granite counter tops
Listed by Geri Barrows of Real Estate Associates, LLC
