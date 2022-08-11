This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Milton has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings and oak laminate flooring. The house also has a massive eat-in kitchen with a abundance of counter space.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $465,000
Square Feet: 1,568
HIGHLIGHTS: half acre corner lot, adirondack views, gas fireplace
Listed by Elise Polli of Polli Properties
