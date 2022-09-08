This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Milton has a pool in the backyard and raised garden beds. There is lots of storage in the laundry room and two car garage and there is a pool in the backyard.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $449,900
Square Feet: 1,664
HIGHLIGHTS: outdoor pool, new flooring, primary bedroom, 2 car garage
Listed by Lipkin Audette Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.