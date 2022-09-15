This farmhouse in Milton has a cute front porch and a living room and dining room divided by a entry with original moldings. There is a bright family room off the back of the house and a full bathroom on the first floor. The home needs some paint but has good bones and can be altered to fit the new owners vision. Showings begin Monday, Sept. 19.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $269,900
Square Feet: 2,186
HIGHLIGHTS: vaulted ceilings, sunny family room, covered front porch
Listed by Cathy Wood of Signature Properties of Vermont
