This Milton home by the shores of Lake Champlain has a new furnace and vaulted ceilings. It has a cute kitchen, a workshop on the ground level floor and a alcove space on the floor above for an office. The property includes a two car garage in a deep lot across the street from the home.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $695,000
Square Feet: 1,400
HIGHLIGHTS: vaulted ceilings, new furnace, workshop
Listed by Kathleen OBrien and Patrick O'Connell of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.