20 Lamoille Terrace, Milton

This house in Milton has a primary suite and additional bedroom on the main floor. The house also includes a screened in porch and south facing rear deck to soak up the sun when its warmer outside.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $350,000

Square Feet: 1,652

HIGHLIGHTS

Listed by Chris Mattos  of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/Milton

20 Lamoille Terrace, Milton

1 of 9

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you