...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after
midnight, and peaking during the early to mid-morning hours on
Friday before abating in the afternoon. In parts of the southern
Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York,
these strong winds may arrive soon after an elevation dependent
2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the region. This could
exacerbate power outages for these locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.