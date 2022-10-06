515 Westford Road, Milton

This $414,000 property in Milton has lots of potential, since it includes various other buildings suitable for a farm, compound or other purpose. The main building, a 1971 ranch, has solar panels and a first floor bedroom. There is also a old sugar shack on the property.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $414,000 

Square Feet: 1,312

HIGHLIGHTS: 16.75 acres, mountain views, 2 car garage

Listed by Laura Gould of KW Vermont

