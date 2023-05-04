This house in Milton has a luxurious indoor sauna and separate structure that could be used as a artists studio or wood workshop. The home also includes a handy mudroom, cozy kitchen and living area with a wood fire insert.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $399,900
Square Feet: 1,992
HIGHLIGHTS: mudroom, indoor sauna, detached building
Listed by Justin Boise of Flex Realty Group
