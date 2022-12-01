This four bedroom, two bathroom home in Milton has over 2000 feet of living space and a gas stove in the living room to keep you warm during the cooler months. The living room also features a bay window seat with storage. The property includes a in-ground pool and detached two car garage.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $397,000
Square Feet: 2,399
HIGHLIGHTS: brick hearth, craftsman style kitchen, 2000+ square feet of living space
Listed by Victor Lazo of The Real Estate Company of Vermont, LLC
