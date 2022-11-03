This home in Milton has a modern kitchen and is located on over 16 acres of land. The land can be used to farm, store animals or build your own compound.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $339,000
Square Feet: 1,728
HIGHLIGHTS: 16+ acres of land, modern kitchen,
Listed by Holmes & Eddy of KW Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.