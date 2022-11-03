935 East Road, Milton

This home in Milton has a modern kitchen and is located on over 16 acres of land. The land can be used to farm, store animals or build your own compound.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $339,000

Square Feet: 1,728

HIGHLIGHTS: 16+ acres of land, modern kitchen, 

Listed by Holmes & Eddy of KW Vermont

