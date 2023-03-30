This home in Milton includes owned solar panels and over a half a acre of land. Additionally, the property includes a kitchen with granite countertops and a fenced in yard to keep kids and pets safe.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $399,900
Square Feet: 1,702
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, owned solar panels, fenced yard
Listed by Kevin Holmes of KW Vermont
