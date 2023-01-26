131 Woodcrest Circle, Milton

This three bedroom, one bathroom home in Milton needs some work but has the potential to be a suitable place to call home. The home sits on a half acre corner lot and is fully fenced.

Bedrooms: 

Bathrooms: 1 full
 
Price: $320,000
 
Square Feet: 1,740
 
HIGHLIGHTS: one car attached garage, half a acre of land, fixer upper

Listed by Theresa Ferrara Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

