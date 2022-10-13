18 West Milton Road, Milton

This $319,900 ranch in Milton sits on over a acre of land and has a large kitchen. There are three bedrooms on the far side of the house and there is a large yard to garden or relax in.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $319,900

Square Feet: 1,008

HIGHLIGHTS: attached garage, one level, large yard

Listed by Chris Mattos of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/Milton

