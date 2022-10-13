Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The eastern Adirondacks Mountains and most of central, northern, and eastern Vermont, except Grand Isle County. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with leave debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Storm total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts, will cause sharp rises to near bankful on many rivers and streams. The Ausable River is expected to reach minor flood stage by Friday afternoon, with additional minor poor drainage and urban street flooding possible tonight into Friday across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&