63 Meadow Road, Milton

This house in Milton sits on almost .75 acres of land and has a large kitchen with a counter island and space for cooking. A washer and dryer is included as well as two additional storage areas behind the garage.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $319,000

Square Feet: 1,100

HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, first flloor laundry, two car garage

Listed by David Chenette of Chenette Real Estate

63 Meadow Road, Milton

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you