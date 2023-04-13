This house in Milton sits on almost .75 acres of land and has a large kitchen with a counter island and space for cooking. A washer and dryer is included as well as two additional storage areas behind the garage.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $319,000
Square Feet: 1,100
HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, first flloor laundry, two car garage
Listed by David Chenette of Chenette Real Estate
