In this three bedroom townhouse in Milton surrounded by woodland there is a partially finished walk out basement with room for storage. The property includes a primary suite with a large bathroom and two closets.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $349,900
Square Feet: 1,860
HIGHLIGHTS: townhouse, partially finished basement, balcony
Listed by Blake Gintof of Signature Properties of Vermont
