This classic home in Milton sits on half a acre of land and has almost 3000 feet of living space. The property includes a sunny living room, modern kitchen and first floor laundry machines. There is also a primary suite on the second floor with vaulted ceilings a walk-in closet and a soaking tub.
Bedrooms: 3
Listed by The Black Brothers Real Estate Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
