This home in Milton has a bright kitchen with a open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The full basement offers a variety of possibilities for the new owner, including a home office space or a home gym.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $335,000
Square Feet: 1,512
HIGHLIGHTS: full basement, $300 annual HOA fee, attached 1 car garage
Listed by Theresa Ferrara Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.