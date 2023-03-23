This one bedroom condo in Milton is located in The Atriums, a community for older adults to live independently. The home has helpful features including a wheel in bathroom vanity and radiant floor heating.
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $225,000
Square Feet: 816
HIGHLIGHTS: $150 HOA fee, 55+ senior housing, granite countertops
Listed by Blake Gintof of Signature Properties of Vermont
