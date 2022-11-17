This single level home in Milton has modern finishes throughout and three bedrooms with a full bathroom at the end of the hallway. There is a large living room and kitchen as well as a massive backyard.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $475,000
Square Feet: 2,096
HIGHLIGHTS: quartz countertops, single level home, modern kitchen
Listed by Holmes & Eddy of KW Vermont
