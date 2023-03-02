This colonial style home in Milton has a deck with a pagoda that will be ideal to enjoy during the warmer months coming up. The house also has a mother in law accessory unit with separate appliances and its own entrance.
The house is a part of the Overlake Development and was built in 2006. It has had only one owner since being built.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4 (1 full, 3 three-quarter)
Price: $525,000
Square Feet: 2,232
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, mother in law accessory unit, hot tub
Listed by Matt Lumsden of Matt Lumsden Real Estate.
