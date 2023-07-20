...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following
counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin,
Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern
Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton and Western
Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties,
Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin,
Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille,
Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden,
Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running
high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Another round of heavy, scattered thunderstorms capable of
producing heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall may exceed 1.5
inches in an hour which would result in flash flooding.
Saturated soil conditions will cause rainfall to runoff into
creeks and streams, which remain high.
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.