29 W Milton Road, Milton

This charming home in Milton was built in 1846 and has vintage details like vaulted wooden ceiling beams to prove it. 7.25 acres of land with several outbuildings are included with the home. The lot can be converted into gardens or farms or left as green space.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $599,000

Square Feet: 2,020

HIGHLIGHTS: 7.25 acres of land, 2 attached garage spaces, vaulted ceilings

Listed by Giles Wagoner of Flex Realty

29 W Milton Road, Milton

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you