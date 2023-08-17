This condo in Milton has a large living room and a red back deck for taking in the sun. The property has a $200 HOA fee and is near 21.1 acres of common land with walking trails.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Price: $240,000
Square Feet: 1,092
HIGHLIGHTS: newer roofs, private back deck, one car detached garage
Listed by Templeton Real Estate Group of KW Vermont
