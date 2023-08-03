This home in Milton includes a cozy living room and a charming kitchen with modern appliances. The unfinished basement has the potential to be remodeled and used as a gym or storage space or for some other purpose.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $440,000
Square Feet: 1,440
HIGHLIGHTS: open floor plan, two car detached garage
Listed by Kimberly Hart of KW Vermont
