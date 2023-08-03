16 Jackson Lane, Milton

This home in Milton includes a cozy living room and a charming kitchen with modern appliances. The unfinished basement has the potential to be remodeled and used as a gym or storage space or for some other purpose.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $440,000

Square Feet: 1,440

HIGHLIGHTS: open floor plan, two car detached garage

Listed by Kimberly Hart of KW Vermont

Kimberly Hart

KW Vermont

