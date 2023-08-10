This house in Milton has many deep brown oak wood accents including in the windows and doors and a accent wall in the living room. The kitchen has granite countertops and a vegetable sink and built in wine cabinet.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $599,900
Square Feet: 3,950
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 car attached garage, 0.49 acres of land, granite countertops
Listed by Susan E. Wickart of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
