This house in Milton has been outfitted with a high end, custom kitchen from Woodstock Kitchens that comes with quartz countertops. There are also two guest bedrooms and a primary bedroom.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $549,000
Square Feet: 2,524
HIGHLIGHTS: professionally designed kitchen, quartz countertops, primary bedroom
Listed by Robert Foley of Flat Fee Real Estate
(0) comments
