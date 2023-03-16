This house that will be built in Milton and ready for occupancy in May has expansive views of mountains and sunsets from the back deck. The home has a two car garage and covered front porch as well. Photos are the likeness of the home only.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $542,345
Square Feet: 1,568
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, new home, mountain views
Listed by Marla Woulf and Geri Barrows of Real Estate Associates, LLC
