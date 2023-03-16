Lot 39 Horseshoe Circle, Milton

This house that will be built in Milton and ready for occupancy in May has expansive views of mountains and sunsets from the back deck. The home has a two car garage and covered front porch as well. Photos are the likeness of the home only.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)

Price: $542,345

Square Feet: 1,568

HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, new home, mountain views

Listed by Marla Woulf and Geri Barrows of Real Estate Associates, LLC

