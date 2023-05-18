This house in Milton has three large bedrooms and a in ground pool that can be enjoyed by the new owner this summer. The house also has a spacious kitchen with white cabinets and ceiling fans throughout.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $539,000
Square Feet: 2,976
HIGHLIGHTS: in ground pool, gas fireplace, hardwood floor
Listed by Eric Jarvis of Flex Realty Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.