29 Field Ridge Drive, Milton

This house in Milton has three large bedrooms and a in ground pool that can be enjoyed by the new owner this summer. The house also has a spacious kitchen with white cabinets and ceiling fans throughout.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $539,000

Square Feet: 2,976

HIGHLIGHTS: in ground pool, gas fireplace, hardwood floor

Listed by Eric Jarvis of Flex Realty Group

29 Field Ridge Drive, Milton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you