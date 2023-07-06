This home in Milton has a large deck in the back of the house and covered porch in the front for enjoying the seasons. The open floor plan includes a gas fireplace and easy flow between rooms, making the home cozy and seamless.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $515,000
Square Feet: 2,490
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, common land, covered porch
Listed by Stacie M. Callan of CENTURY 21 MRC
