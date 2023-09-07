This home in Milton has a large two car garage and central air conditioning. In addition to the recently renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops there is a bedroom, full bathroom and office on the first floor.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $449,000
Square Feet: 2,240
HIGHLIGHTS: 0.66 acres of land,
Listed by Maura O'Neill of Flex Realty Group
