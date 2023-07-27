This three bedroom, one bathroom home in Milton has lots of land available for tapping maple trees or starting a garden. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and there are hardwood floors throughout the home.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $425,000
Square Feet: 1,388
HIGHLIGHTS: 4.8 acres of land, 2 garage spaces, hardwood flooring
Listed by Brendan Driscoll of Ridgeline Real Estate
