...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut
Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the
Northeast Kingdom.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the
area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become
snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to
heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow in the valleys this
morning will change to mostly snow as heavier precipitation
rates arrive by mid to late morning. Snowfall rates will
approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will
taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
