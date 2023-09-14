This townhome in Milton has hardwood floors in the living area and freshly painted walls throughout the home. The attached garage provides plenty of storage possibilities and the massive back deck is perfect for enjoying warmer weather for years to come.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $359,000
Square Feet: 1,956
HIGHLIGHTS: hardwood floors, $215 monthly HOA fee, private deck
Listed by Kris Boyd of Flex Realty
