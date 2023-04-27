This house in Milton is ready to be moved into and includes newer stainless steel appliances and a large rec room. The house also has a access to two blueberry bushes and a storage shed.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $349,900
Square Feet: 1,932
HIGHLIGHTS: 1 attached garage space, big rec room, modern interior
Listed by Stacey Barton of Signature Properties of Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.