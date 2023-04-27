193 Murray Ave, Milton

This house in Milton is ready to be moved into and includes newer stainless steel appliances and a large rec room. The house also has a access to two blueberry bushes and a storage shed.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $349,900

Square Feet: 1,932

HIGHLIGHTS: 1 attached garage space, big rec room, modern interior

Listed by Stacey Barton of Signature Properties of Vermont

