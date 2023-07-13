This house in Milton sits on a single level and has 0.43 acres of land. It has a charming eat in kitchen and breakfast bar and a extra den that was once used as an additional bedroom.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $299,000
Square Feet: 1,504
HIGHLIGHTS: almost half a acre of land, one car garage, extra den
Listed by Michelle Gosselin and Joshua Gosselin Heney Realtors - Element Real Estate (Barre)
