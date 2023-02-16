This cute starter or retirement home in Milton has a large, 12x16 deck with a hot tub as well as a spacious kitchen and dining room. The home has a lower level with space for a exercise room, play room or office.
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $275,000
Square Feet: 1,210
HIGHLIGHTS: one car attached garage, over two acres of land, home gym
Listed by Stacey Barton of Signature Properties of Vermont
