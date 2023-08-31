This home in Milton has fully owned solar panels and is located a the end of a cul-de-sac. The kitchen is spacious and has energy star appliances as well as lots of storage space.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $439,000
Square Feet: 2,184
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, 1.12 acres of land,
Listed by Joe Diamond of Vermont Real Estate Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.