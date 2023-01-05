This home in Milton has a open floor plan with a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The house includes a two car garage and two full bathrooms.
Bedrooms: 3
Square Feet: 1,776
HIGHLIGHTS: 0.92 acres of land, attached two car garage
Listed by Geri Reilly Real Estate
