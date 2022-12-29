In 2022, 104 homes sold in Milton compared to 209 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $243,817 to $285,838.

Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Milton this year. 

5. 260 Poor Farm Road

This home sold for $662,000 on June 16, 2022. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The home includes a oversized eat in kitchen and a primary suite on the first floor.

4. 420 Lake Road

This home sold for $715,000 on August 10, 2022. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The house includes a large primary suite upstairs and a spacious kitchen downstairs. There is a professional volleyball court and a field in the backyard.

3. 55 Bass Wood Drive 

This home sold for $920,000 on October 12, 2022. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The house has 317 feet of Long Pond frontage, 10 acres of land and a custom kitchen with soapstone countertops.

2. 247 Mears Road

This home sold for $920,000 on April 1, 2022. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The home has an accessory apartment and a nonprofit home for miniature animals included in the purchase price.

1. 649 Everest Road

This home sold for $935,000 on December 15, 2022. It has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The house was formerly the Algonquin Inn and is located on Lake Champlain's shoreline with sixty feet of deeded lake access and a designated home office.

