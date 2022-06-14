On April 11, Milton’s new Rescue Chief Sean McCann had his first day on the job. His hiring, as well as that of two other full-time employees, is helping to alleviate a staffing crisis that started before the pandemic and was greatly exacerbated once it hit.
From July to September of 2021, the department averaged around 12 shifts of out of service time per month, meaning an ambulance was unavailable to respond to calls due to a lack of staff. In the months of January through March of 2022, that number was just three shifts — a 75% reduction — thanks to the onboarding of more full-time staff.
When Milton Director of Public Safety Michaela Foody came into her position with the town, it was right at the start of the pandemic in April of 2020 and the department was just starting to feel the strain on staffing and the push to find a solution as the department struggled more frequently.
In 2021, the department increased their number of full-time members from two to four and beginning this past April the department onboarded a full-time chief.
When the department employed only two full-time employees, many hours were being filled up by volunteers, some to the point where they were spending 40 hours a week on the truck.
“That, at that point, is no longer a volunteer,” said Foody in a March interview. “They were filling in full-time hours, but when they left, that hole was discovered. That's when the town started transitioning into ‘we can't burn out our volunteers anymore, we need to get with the times I guess and start staffing at the level that is appropriate for the service that we're trying to provide.’”
For the department, the pandemic months were tough.
Foody said that at that time, the combined stressors of staffing issues and burnout due to COVID put a lot of strain on the staff.
“I think it affected everybody in the department. Nobody wants to leave this town without EMS coverage … But we also want to make sure that we're operating at 100%,” Foody said. “So if we're not sleeping, if we aren't getting any downtime, then we aren’t really helping anybody so finding a way to balance that I think has been the most difficult for me especially but all of our volunteers and staff on the department.”
When Foody took up employment with the town, she actually took on two positions: Director of Public Safety and acting rescue chief.
But as the department struggled with staffing, Foody’s 40-hours a week position as director was met with another 40-hours a week position as rescue chief, a transition that highlighted the gap in leadership for the rescue department, Foody said.
Now that the town has hired a full-time chief, Foody said the quality rescue service Milton is able to provide will only increase.
“Being able to have a full time rescue chief for the department, I think is really going to elevate the cohesion of the department,” she said. “Being able to have a leader that's there full time and whose main focus is making sure the Rescue Department is able to provide the best service that it ever could.”
In late March, the Milton selectboard approved McCann, the former financial controller for Essex Rescue and a volunteer assistant chief for the Underhill-Jericho Fire Department, as the new Milton Rescue chief.
McCann has gone through an extensive hiring process including two rounds of interviews with a panel consisting of Foody and the rescue department officers. His EMS experience, leadership experience, certifications, community engagement, teaching ability, communication and collaboration were all taken into consideration.
Foody said she’s incredibly confident that McCann is the right person for the job.
“He has extensive experience being a member of and leading volunteer based fire and rescue departments, a wealth of administrative skills and then a strong leadership background that I think will continue to advance Milton Rescue’s endeavor to provide high quality medical care and strong community relationships,” she said. “I think he's proven in his past positions that he's able to to really build a community relationship between a department and town.”
The Independent reached out to McCann with some questions on the first weeks of his new position, his past and his goals moving forward.
Q: Could you tell me a little bit about your journey to emergency services and to EMS?
A: When I turned 40 years-old, my wife and my sister bought me a ticket to jump out of an airplane, something that I always wanted to do.
This was done in the skydiving school down in Addison and when I reached the ground safely, it was at that moment I decided that finances and accounting might not be what I wanted to do anymore with my life.
So I just had a big career change and decided to join Fire first which led to EMS, a year or two later and my joke is that I finally figured out what I wanted to be when I grew up at 40 years-old.
Q: Wait so you're falling through the air, what are you thinking about?
A: Ha! Survival really, those first three seconds that you're falling, you're kind of like 'what have I done’ and in panic mode and then your canopy is released and it goes from a very scary ride, fall, whatever you want to call it to a very peaceful sort of...it gives you about five or six minutes to really think about life.
You're floating at that point, falling gently. I don't know whether you want to call it an epiphany or what, but I always wanted to do more with my life and that sort of led to it.
Q: And so what were you doing right before then?
A: I was actually running the books. I was the financial controller for what was Clark's Truck Center at the time; it's now Allegiance Trucks.
They're pretty well known out in the Jericho/Underhill area and coincidentally the Clark's family were big in the fire service and that's how I sort of transitioned.
I was working for them, jumped out of an airplane, boom. Next thing you know, I'm on the Fire Department in Underhill and Jericho, which I still am.
Q: What was it about the Fire/EMS work that was intriguing to you then?
A: Volunteer services and nonprofits both are very community-based, community service.
I'm a people person, I know it sounds very cliche, but I like the community out in Underhill and Jericho, I certainly love it here in Milton, I've been very pleasantly surprised with the Town of Milton and feel good about my transition here.
Personally, I like my neighbors. I like the people in the communities I work in, I live in and I just wanted to be able to provide that additional help to my neighbors. That's really why I did it.
Q: So fastforwarding to now, what were you doing previously to this Milton position?
A: I was part of the paid staff for Essex rescue. That was about three months ago. I had done that for five or six years.
I was a paid crew chief. I had certain responsibilities for the operation of that facility, which is a nonprofit as well. And I just managed a lot of the aspects of that company as well.
I was part of supervision but not a part of...they have an Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director and then that was about it, then it was all paid staff.
Q: So then, tell me a little bit about your motivation to apply to the Milton job.
A: So that kind of fell in my lap.
I'm the assistant chief on the Underhill-Jericho Fire Department and I don't know whether it comes with age or what, but I love running on the ambulance but I wanted a greater and greater hand in the advancement of an organization.
I had been doing that with the Underhill-Jericho Fire Department as one of their officers, but I just happened to see this advertised in Seven Days of all things.
I knew Milton was up and coming. I'd heard a lot of good things about Don Turner, the administrator, heard a lot of good things about Milton Rescue.
And when I applied for the position here, the town officials were very clear that Michaela Foody had done an exceptional job, pointing this rescue service in the right direction.
They said 'we just want you to keep that going in that direction and foster some more positive growth and morale.' That's what I love to do. I want to expand upon what Michaela had already started.
Q: You said you've been getting to know Milton, and I'm wondering, I guess how that's been going, how your first weeks have been going?
A: It's been going fantastic.
We work very closely with the Police Department, the Fire Department. In Underhill and Jericho, we don't have a police department, it's state police so I'm enjoying working with a local law enforcement agency.
The town officials are very, very interactive with their public service departments. Working within the municipality itself has been very different than a nonprofit or an independent organization like the Underhill-Jericho Fire Department.
There's an overwhelming amount of communication and inter department operations and action and it's just really been an overwhelmingly positive experience from that perspective.
Q: Well, that's great. What are your goals for the department coming into the job? And maybe if you could talk a little bit about your experience working with volunteers as well?
A: Sure, I worked very closely with the volunteers over at Essex and I think that that really facilitated me getting the job here.
I love training and I love helping people realize that they can do more and building that confidence. I think Michaela was also good at that.
I love seeing people succeed and of course, when it comes to first response seeing people get excited about helping people or really facilitating a situation on someone's worst day ever.
But being able to walk away from that afterwards and just having those feelings of confidence and strength and being able to learn or to realize that they can do more, that's what I get out of any of these first response services.
Because people I think, go into this and go, 'Can I really help someone if they're in need?' And the answer frequently is 'yes, they can.'
I want to build this agency up, I want them to feel, them meaning the membership of this agency, volunteers or otherwise, feeling like they do make a difference in their community and that they're respected by their peers and other agencies, the hospitals and the other EMS agencies around here.
It's not just the job you do, it's how you feel.
Q: Have you jumped out of any more planes since that first one?
A: Ha! That was a one time deal and I don't know if I'd do it again at almost 53 years-old here. I think once was good enough, and I'm pretty happy with that. No more big career changes.
