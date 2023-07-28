The Independent spoke with Milton State Representatives Josie Leavitt, Julia Andrews, Chris Taylor and Michael Morgan on key takeaways from the past legislative session and what they believe is important for voters to know.
The reps shared varying opinions on the collaborative efforts made to pass the bills, what bills were most important to them and what their hopes are for the next legislative session.
Q: How would you describe the general attitude of your fellow legislators during the legislative session?
“People are often surprised to hear that I’ve found the Legislature to be a really open, welcoming place regardless of party designation,” said Rep. Julia Andrews (D-Chittenden-25). “It is our job to move legislation through the process, and we all understand that is why we are there and we work together to advance bills when our values are aligned on an issue.”
Rep. Josie Leavitt (D-Grand Isle-Chittenden) and Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin) echoed similar sentiments, sharing that despite their parties' disagreement with specific bills sometimes, the two groups are often able to work together and disagree gracefully.
Rep. Michael Morgan (R-Grand Isle-Chittenden) disagreed, saying he wished there would have been better communication between Republicans and the Democratic supermajority during the past session.
“With the current construct of the House and Senate, there is one-sided ‘rule’ with little to no back-and-forth dialogue and no compromise,” Morgan said. “Without this, we end up with one-sided legislation without a diversity of thought and work going into the bills. This does not bode well for Vermonters.”
Q: Which bills do you think are the most important for voters to know about?
Taylor said S.100 is important because he is hopeful it will resolve some of the housing crisis Vermont is currently facing.
“I appreciated some of the modifications that we were able to make to Act 250, to hopefully mitigate and get us back in line with the amount of housing Vermont has,” Taylor said.
Leavitt is proud of the work she was able to get done on S.5, the Affordable Heat Act.
S.5 tasks the Public Utility Commission with developing and implementing clean heat programs — like weatherization measures, electrification and decarbonization — that would help Vermont meet its goals for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The bill says the final rules to implement the program must be submitted to the Legislature by January 2025.
S.5 was one of the bills Gov. Phil Scott vetoed, out of concerns about its affordability, but the House overturned the veto in June.
“We were able to get an amendment that popped up five times through S.5 that allowed for mobile home protections. If I hadn't spoken up with my two other colleagues, that might not have happened. So I'm really proud that we basically said ‘we're really unhappy with this’ and protected mobile home owners,” Leavitt said.
The child care bill, H. 217, was the most important for Andrews. The bill is set to inject $120 million into the state’s child care system.
“The system of childcare has been inching toward collapse with rising costs and fewer teachers getting into the profession due to the combination of low wages and the need for a college degree,” Andrews said. “Whether you have children or not, this bill will benefit us all as families have access to the childcare they need and as teachers get paid a wage that is better aligned with their professional credentials, leading to more people being able to participate fully in the workforce.”
Morgan had a different take on H. 217, saying the bill was likely to burden Vermonters, because it raises its funds by adding a .42% tax on wages and self-employment income, and increases fees for occupational licenses and motor vehicle registration.
“By far, this was the toughest vote for me this session as I’ve always supported childcare initiatives in the past,” Morgan said. “However, I could not support a bill that raises taxes on hard working Vermonters and would be a regressive tax on our lower- and middle-income earning families.”
Andrews said S.37 was another bill she was glad to see passed.
S.37, also known as the shield bill, protects healthcare providers who give reproductive and gender affirming healthcare.
“Both types of care are legal in Vermont and these bills ensure that as much as possible, our healthcare providers are not punished under the rules of other states,” Andrews said.
Q: What issues do you feel need to be addressed in the next legislative session?
Leavitt said she would like to work with the other representatives to come up with solutions for food insecurity in Vermont, especially after the recent state-wide flooding.
“We dealt with a lot of really big issues, housing, energy and climate. But there wasn't a lot of protection for folks who are hungry,” Leavitt said. “We need to think ‘what about the adults who aren't getting meals?’ who can't afford to eat. How do we feed Vermonters better, and after this flooding, how are we going to feed the farmers who feed us?”
Andrews is hoping to get more work done on paving the way for more affordable housing for Vermonters in both lower-income and middle-income households.
“This is a problem that has been decades in the making, and it cannot be solved with one bill. I am also looking forward to working on bills to support the addition of workers to the workforce, especially in key areas like healthcare and the trades,” Andrews said.
Both Taylor and Morgan are hopeful for a more communicative session next time, and that both sides can cooperatively work together on bills.
“I think that we did make progress in a lot of areas. There definitely is still a lot of work to go and hopefully in the next session, we can do a better job of working together in Montpelier to offer solutions Vermont needs,” Taylor said.
Contact the reps
All four legislators said they are open to speaking with people, and are honored to serve the community of Milton. They can be contacted via email.
