Today, representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster survivor assistance team will be going door to door to homes in the Lamoille River floodplain.
The team will be assisting people whose homes were impacted by the flooding in Milton, by providing guidance on signing up for FEMA Individual Assistance.
As part of the individual and households program launched by FEMA, assistance is provided to eligible individuals and families who have suffered damages to their homes or personal items due to a natural disaster.
Applying for aid can cover uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and immediate needs resulting from the state-wide flooding.
The Town of Milton is asking residents to confirm members have FEMA identification before providing any personal information.
For any other questions, contact the Milton public safety director Michaela Foody at 802-891-8025.
