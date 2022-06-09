If you enjoyed the two large paintings showcased at the Milton Artists’ Guild tent at the Inclusion Festival a few weeks ago, tomorrow you’ll be able to hear the artist speak right here in Milton.
The event, beginning with a reception at 6:30, will feature a talk from artist Misoo Bang as she shares her transformation from victim to a powerful creator of art.
Bang’s most prominent series of work, of which the two paintings at the Inclusion Festival come from, The Giant Asian Girls show portraits of figures taking up large spaces in comparison to the images behind them.
In a passage on the series from her website Bang writes:
“The Giant Asian Girls are powerful giantesses, towering over familiar Disney characters and scenes from Golden Books and Richard Scarry stories. They benevolently gaze at the chaotic events happening around them; dominating entire villages with their size. They are not rushed, threatened or oppressed.
Although a fantasy, The Giant Asian Girls are the manifestation of every Asian woman living in the western world who has hurt inside after seeing images of the dehumanizing, fetishized version of themselves, or felt oppressed by the stereotypes of cultural passivity. The Giant Asian Girls literally grew out of the intersectionality of racism and sexism that Asian women experience living in America.”
In her talk, Bang will address racial injustice and domestic violence towards Asian women, according to the Milton Artists’ Guild.
“Misoo will address the fetishization of these women in America, the stereotype of cultural passivity, and response to patriarchy and male dominance,” the event description on Facebook reads.
