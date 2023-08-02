“I think this might be the biggest National Night Out event we’ve ever had,” Sgt. Paul Locke said to the Milton community at Tuesday night’s event.
Combined with the farmers market and Music in the Park, this year's National Night Out in Bombardier Park West had something for everyone.
A variety of local organizations and businesses presented merchandise at the farmers market, Vermont band Troy Millette and the Fire Below performed an array of tunes, the Milton Police Department manned different family-friendly carnival-style games and safety demonstrations. FBI, DEA and local fire and rescue teams also had tables set up for attendees to engage with throughout the evening.
National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. A large-scale event is hosted by the Milton Police Department each year to enhance relationships between law enforcement officers and Milton community members.
A crisp and sunny evening, the event went from 5:30- 8 p.m. with over a thousand in attendance. The line for hotdogs, chips and soda from the police department stretched across the whole park, hundreds waiting in line for a free meal served to them by local law enforcement.
Attendees were also able to watch Milton K-9 police dog, Biscotti, perform an organized ‘drug bust’ to show off her skills, which proved to be a fan-favorite display with an eruption of applause at the end.
“Thank you to everyone who came to this event tonight,” Town Manager Don Turner said to the crowd of people in the park. “And thank you to the Milton police department for continuing to keep our town safe.”
The annual Milton Community Champion award was also announced at the National Night Out event. This is the ninth year that this has been awarded.
Each year a dedicated committee reviews numerous nominations and selects a community champion that most stands out to them, the nominee is then presented to the Milton selectboard who ultimately decides if that individual deserves it.
This year's Milton Community Champion award was presented to Louis Mossey.
“Louis (Mossey) has been volunteering and contributing to the Milton community for over 30 years,” committee member Keely Agon said. “It is clear that Mossey has played a role in many different incredible projects for the Milton community.”
With the beautiful weather, and possibly the biggest turnout yet, the 2023 National Night Out event will certainly be one residents will fondly remember in the years to come.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
