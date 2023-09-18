The Milton Artists’ Guild hosted its third annual Art and Stroll Festival on Saturday, showcasing a wide range of arts, crafts and local cuisine.
The festival was held between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, and featured an Abenaki drum performance, live music, face painting, corn hole and over 40 vendors from across Vermont.
Visitors were also encouraged to complete a “passport” by visiting every vendor, in order to receive a special prize. Prizes for completing the “passport” were small items from the non-profit, such as crafted cards from members of the Guild and candy.
The “passport” was a creative twist, where festival-goers were able to get stamps from vendors they visited. This encouraged people from all over to meet the local artists and crafters at the festival.
Local business Humble Revelry was set up at the event serving up its signature cheesy mac and cheese for attendees to purchase. Volunteers with Milton on the Move were also there asking residents to fill out their community surveys for a new downtown core and recreation facility.
The festival took place in the green adjacent to the Milton Square Plaza where the Artists’ Guild is, located at 199 U.S. Route 7.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below images, email the Milton Independent at sgunderson@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.