School may be out for the summer, but the Milton Public Library says that’s no reason to stop learning!
The MPL is offering opportunities for children, teens and even adults to keep learning over the summer through various interactive educational programs.
“What we really pride ourselves to do, is to find what interests the community. What is it that our community members are most receptive to? Because we want them to come to the library and attend our programs,” MPL director Matthew Davis said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the MPL hosted a live animal program in one of its backrooms. The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum presented four different animal species, educating and engaging people of all ages during the program.
“When we do a program, we always tie it to literacy,” Davis said. “We want attendees to get excited about what they’re learning and go check out a book on it after the program is done.”
The live animals that were presented included a toad, turtle, rabbit and a hawk. Animals you commonly find in your backyard were the focus of the program.
Over two dozen people of all ages attended the live animal program. Now, the library is excited to get more people involved in what they offer.
“We want people to see our library as a destination,” Davis said. “Whether it's coming in to get books, to look at the art on the wall or to just attend a program/event that's taking place, we are here to be a space for our residents. We're always thinking of ways that we can get more of our community here.”
This Saturday, July 22, the MPL will be hosting a vintage video game event for all ages, where community members will have the opportunity to play games from their childhood or before their time. It is just one of many upcoming events the library is hosting this summer.
“I just want to say thank you to our board of trustees for helping us create these programs and giving us the support to do them. I also want to thank my staff, I really do have the best team here who is always willing to serve our community,” Davis said.
