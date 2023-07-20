Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Following morning showers and thunderstorms, additional scattered and strong thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall in excess of 1.5 inches in an hour. Saturated soil conditions will cause rainfall to runoff into creeks and streams, which remain high. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&